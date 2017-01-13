LeBron Reflects On NBA Debut, Announces Retro Release Of Sneaker

January 13, 2017 11:31 AM
Filed Under: LeBron James, Sacramento Kings

LeBron James reflected on his NBA debut to announce the retro release of his Nike Air Zoom Generation sneaker.

James’ pro debut came right here in Sacramento back in 2003, during his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thursday, in a video posted by UNINTERRUPTED, James remembers that first game at ARCO Arena fondly.

James recorded the video while in a hotel room in Sacramento.

“It’s time, it’s retro time,” James said in the video as he holds the soon-to-be-rereleased sneaker.

The Cavaliers are in town to play the Kings Friday night at the Golden 1 Center. It will be James’ first visit to the new arena.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia