LeBron Reflects On NBA Debut, Announces Retro Release Of Sneaker

LeBron James reflected on his NBA debut to announce the retro release of his Nike Air Zoom Generation sneaker.

James’ pro debut came right here in Sacramento back in 2003, during his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thursday, in a video posted by UNINTERRUPTED, James remembers that first game at ARCO Arena fondly.

James recorded the video while in a hotel room in Sacramento.

“It’s time, it’s retro time,” James said in the video as he holds the soon-to-be-rereleased sneaker.

The Cavaliers are in town to play the Kings Friday night at the Golden 1 Center. It will be James’ first visit to the new arena.