Lost Lamb Rescued By Caltrans Worker During Storm Reunited With Owner

January 13, 2017 11:02 AM
Filed Under: livestock, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Animal control has reunited a little lamb with its owner after it somehow got lost during this week’s storm.

Sacramento County Animal Care said it took in the lamb on Wednesday after it was rescued by Caltrans worker Tai. According to animal control, Tai spotted the lamb trapped in waist-deep water.

Tai was able to wade through the water, untangle the branches and free the lamb.

The lamb was rushed to the shelter where he was dried, warmed up and bathed. Workers nicknamed him Lambchop.

Lambchop’s rescue story was shared on Facebook and was soon shared hundreds of times by people hoping someone would recognize him.

Friday, Sacramento County Animal Care announced Lambchop had been reunited with his owners.

