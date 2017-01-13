Police Searching For Modesto Carjacking Suspect In Ripon

January 13, 2017 9:58 PM
Filed Under: carjacking, Modesto, ripon

RIPON (CBS13) – Law enforcement officials from several agencies are searching for a suspect accused of a carjacking in Modesto.

The suspect allegedly stole the victim’s car Friday at gunpoint outside a convenience store on Carpenter Road, according to a statement from the Modesto Police Department. They say they spotted the suspect getting onto the freeway and chased him until he lost control of the car and crashed on Austin Road in Ripon.

Police have set up a search perimeter in the area.

They’re also searching for three other suspects who were reportedly involved in the carjacking and drove away in a different vehicle. They have not released a description of the vehicle or any of the suspects.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and report any suspicious activity.

