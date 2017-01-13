Return of the King; The Drive – 01/13/17

January 13, 2017 9:11 AM
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, Darren Collison, LeBron James, Sacramento Kings, Samsung

HOUR 1:

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during the first half against the Toronto Raptors in game two of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on May 19, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

LeBron James (Photo Credit: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate are broadcasting on Friday the 13th and open the show with their favorite scary movies of all time. Then, Kings vs Cavaliers, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Rams new head coach for Morning Brew. Then, the gang discuss LeBron James’ return to Sacramento tonight and the San Francisco 49ers head coach search.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

SACRAMENTO, CA - OCTOBER 18: Darren Collison #7 of the Sacramento Kings in a game against Maccabi Haifa on October 18, 2014 at Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2014 NBAE (Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Chris Landry of Landry Football spends some time on The Drive to preview all the weekend’s NFL playoff action and to wrap up the college football season coverage. Then, 4 Down Territory featuring the Los Angeles Rams new head coach, the San Francisco 49ers coaching search, and playoff football predictions. Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison joins The Drive to preview tonight’s match-up with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers and more.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Chris Landry interview here:

Listen to the Darren Collison interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 08: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers hands off to Le\'Veon Bell #26 during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card game at Heinz Field on January 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

USA Today’s Sam Amick talks all the latest in the NBA including a preview of the Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers tonight. Then, Dave, Kayte, and Nate share their picks for the NFL’s divisional playoff games. Finally, some news and sound from around the sports world to end the week.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Sam Amick interview here:

More from The Drive With Dave, Kayte and Nate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia