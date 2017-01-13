HOUR 1:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate are broadcasting on Friday the 13th and open the show with their favorite scary movies of all time. Then, Kings vs Cavaliers, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Rams new head coach for Morning Brew. Then, the gang discuss LeBron James’ return to Sacramento tonight and the San Francisco 49ers head coach search.

HOUR 2:

Chris Landry of Landry Football spends some time on The Drive to preview all the weekend’s NFL playoff action and to wrap up the college football season coverage. Then, 4 Down Territory featuring the Los Angeles Rams new head coach, the San Francisco 49ers coaching search, and playoff football predictions. Sacramento Kings guard Darren Collison joins The Drive to preview tonight’s match-up with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers and more.

HOUR 3:

USA Today’s Sam Amick talks all the latest in the NBA including a preview of the Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers tonight. Then, Dave, Kayte, and Nate share their picks for the NFL’s divisional playoff games. Finally, some news and sound from around the sports world to end the week.

