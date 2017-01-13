STORM WATCH: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic | Share photos & video

Sacramento County Levee Breach Patched For Now

January 13, 2017 8:07 AM By Jennifer McGraw

SOUTH SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — It was a race against the rising water and failing levees for homeowners to try and save decades of belongings.

“It could get anywhere from 5 to 7 feet high in this house,” said Jack Mello who lives on a pear farm off Twin Cities Road.

High water on Lost Slough inched up to the top of the levee threatening more than a dozen homes and acres of farmlands. Officials urged homeowners to evacuate.

Emergency crews worked to repair the breach just east of Interstate 5, and by nightfall, were able to plug it, though they’re continuing to monitor it in case a break happens.

“If it goes, it’s going to take out a few homes and we want to make sure that the residents are safe,” said Matt Robinson with the Department of Water Resources.

A levee break on the Cosumnes River early Thursday flooded folks south of Elk Grove.

“There’s two houses, one of them is flooded and the other isn’t,” said Jesus Vargas.

It’s the first major storm for the 14 year old. He and his father rushed to load up their horses and move to higher ground.

“The concern isn’t so much the local rain, it’s he rain that’s falling all around us and the waters that are coming down the rivers,” said Chief Tracey Hansen with Cosumnes Fire Department.

It’s a valid fear for those living behind levees.

“When you have a big rain storm like this hitting the system all at once it’s a test for the system, and in some cases the levees have failed, but fortunately they have been failing in farmlands and residents really haven’t been too much threatened except for today,” said Robinson.

For long-time farmers like Jack, this recent storm brings back bad memories from a storm in 1986.

“We lost everything we had so we thought, we better be safe than sorry,” he said.

More from Jennifer McGraw
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia