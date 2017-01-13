STORM WATCH: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic | Share photos & video

Water Rescues Continue In Flooded Area South Of Elk Grove

January 13, 2017 7:25 AM
Filed Under: Cosumnes Fire Department

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Cosumnes Fire crews are continuing to rescue people stuck in flooded roadways south of Elk Grove Friday morning.

The scene is on Twin Cities Road, just off of Franklin Boulevard.

Boat crews from the Cosumnes Fire Department launched to rescue the person whose car got stuck in the flooded roadway.

Crews soon put the person in a boat and brought him to safety.

Roadways in the rural area south of Elk Grove have seen a lot of roadway flooding after serious storms rolled through this week.

Cosumnes Fire says they rescued more than a dozen people on Thursday. Authorities have urged residents in the Point Pleasant area to consider moving to higher ground.

