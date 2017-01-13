Water Rescues Continue In Flooded Area South Of Elk Grove

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Cosumnes Fire crews are continuing to rescue people stuck in flooded roadways south of Elk Grove Friday morning.

The scene is on Twin Cities Road, just off of Franklin Boulevard.

Cosumnes Fire is on scene car into a flooded roadway Twin Cities and Franklin area. One person in car. Non-injury. pic.twitter.com/8BEfk3Jx9K — Cosumnes Fire Dept. (@CosumnesFire) January 13, 2017

Boat crews from the Cosumnes Fire Department launched to rescue the person whose car got stuck in the flooded roadway.

Breaking: the boat has arrived and crews are set to launch for a water rescue on Twin Cities Rd. in Elk Grove pic.twitter.com/RSQF3OKTlh — Sean Bennett (@tvseanb) January 13, 2017

Crews soon put the person in a boat and brought him to safety.

The water rescue was successful, one person is now in a boat and being taken down Twin Cities Rd. In Sac Co. pic.twitter.com/kJdamk35kH — Sean Bennett (@tvseanb) January 13, 2017

Roadways in the rural area south of Elk Grove have seen a lot of roadway flooding after serious storms rolled through this week.

Cosumnes Fire says they rescued more than a dozen people on Thursday. Authorities have urged residents in the Point Pleasant area to consider moving to higher ground.