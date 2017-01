Currently, the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference is unoccupied.

FoxSports.com has a list of 5 reasons the Sacramento Kings can make the playoffs. The site predicts they’ll get swept by the Warriors round one, but anything’s possible. Here’s their list:

5. The Denver Nuggets are struggling, and won’t make it

4. The Portland Trail Blazers are lacking in defense

3. The Kings have Rudy Gay

2. We also have DeMarcus Cousins

1. New coach Dave Joerger