Sacramento’s Brie Larson And Jennifer Hudson To Announce Oscar Nominees

January 14, 2017 3:16 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sacramento native and Oscar winner Brie Larson will help Jennifer Hudson announce this year’s Academy Award nominees.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on Friday revealed the actresses will be among those who announce nominees in 24 categories on Jan. 24. Also presenting will be Oscar nominees Jason Reitman and Ken Watanabe and Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel “Chivo” Lubezki.

In a departure from previous years, the academy is ditching a live audience for the nomination announcements and will livestream them on its website, Oscars.org . Some of the presentation will also air on “Good Morning America.”

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting this year’s ceremony, which will air on Feb. 26 on ABC.

Larson won the best actress award last year for “Room,” and Hudson won the supporting actress award in 2007 for “Dreamgirls.”

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

