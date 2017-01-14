WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Grant Will Restore School At Heart Of Civil Rights Movement

January 14, 2017 4:09 PM

LITLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas high school that was at the heart of the civil rights movement has received nearly $500,000 to help restore the building’s historic exterior.

Little Rock Central High School received the federal grant this week through the African American Civil Rights Grant Program.

The school was named as a National Historic Site in 1998 and is the only operating high school in the country to receive that designation.

The site played a vital role in the desegregation of the country’s public schools. In 1957, nine black students — escorted by soldiers — climbed the building’s front steps to attend class.

This year marks the 60th anniversary since the students — known as the Little Rock Nine — entered the school.

 

