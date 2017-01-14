Truck Company Owner Charged With Evading $1 Million In Tolls

January 14, 2017 12:44 PM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The owner of a New Jersey trucking company has been arrested while trying to board a flight to Aruba and charged with racking up more than $1 million of unpaid tolls and fees.

State police say Little Ferry resident Lester Morales was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport on Thursday.

Police say Morales’ EAB Transport LLC/Do it Right Trucking had 100 trucks going through tolls with a delinquent E-ZPass automatic payment account more than 100 times per day.

Morales is being held without bail at the Middlesex County jail and can’t be reached there for comment.

A phone number listed for him has rung unanswered. It’s unclear if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

 

