VIDEO: Koz And Doug Christie Attempt Water Bottle Challenge

The Water Bottle Challenge is harder than it looks. Jim Kozimor and Doug Christie put that theory to the test Friday night during the Kings game against Cleveland Cavaliers.

NBA.com has the video, which is making the rounds online.

During the game with the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center Friday night, Kyrie Irving and LeBron James were on the sidelines attempting the Water Bottle Challenge. That’s when you toss and spin a half-filled water bottle into the air and attempt to make it land on its feet. Koz and Christie got inspired and decided to try the challenge out for themselves. Unlike the Cavs, though, they were actually able to do it.

