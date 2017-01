SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 23-year-old deputy has been arrested after discharging a firearm inside a home on the 1100 block of G Street, the Sacramento Police Department Confirms.

The incident took place early Friday morning when Kyle Rowland, 23, left the home in which he was a guest after a confrontation and returned with a firearm.

Rowland was ultimately arrested on attempted murder charges and booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail.