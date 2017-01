Monster Jam’s Triple Threat Series is coming to Sacramento! See the most adrenaline charged motorsports experience for families on the planet, January 20-22nd at Golden 1 Center!

Listen to KHTK at 8:40am, 11:40am, 1:40pm, and 3:40pm and text in the code word for your chance to win a family four pack of tickets! Can’t text? You can also enter by clicking here. When entering online use short code 441140 and enter the keyword that was announced.

To see a complete set of contest rules, go HERE!