And Then There Were Four; The Drive – 01/16/17

January 16, 2017 9:14 AM
HOUR 1:

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 15: Micah Hyde #33, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix #21, and Josh Hawkins #28 of the Green Bay Packers celebrate in the second half during the NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas.

Dave, Kayte, and Nate recap all the NFL playoff action, plus talk the Kings’ loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, for Morning Brew. Then, a complete breakdown of the wild Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers game. Finally, some playoff quarterback talk to end the hour.

HOUR 2:

at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the Sacramento Kings continuous struggles before 4 Down Territory featuring all the NFL playoff games over the weekend. Then, an extended segment with a complete round up of all the weekend’s NFL action and quarterback breakdowns.

HOUR 3:

FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 14: Dion Lewis #33 of the New England Patriots celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans during the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on January 14, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Sean Salisbury runs through all of the weekends NFL playoff games with a complete breakdown plus a preview of the conference championship games this weekend. Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about the history of the Sacramento Kings franchise and the struggles of the past decade and a half. Finally, ssome talk on former King Isaiah Thomas.

