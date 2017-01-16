HOUR 1:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate recap all the NFL playoff action, plus talk the Kings’ loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, for Morning Brew. Then, a complete breakdown of the wild Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers game. Finally, some playoff quarterback talk to end the hour.

HOUR 2:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the Sacramento Kings continuous struggles before 4 Down Territory featuring all the NFL playoff games over the weekend. Then, an extended segment with a complete round up of all the weekend’s NFL action and quarterback breakdowns.

HOUR 3:

Sean Salisbury runs through all of the weekends NFL playoff games with a complete breakdown plus a preview of the conference championship games this weekend. Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about the history of the Sacramento Kings franchise and the struggles of the past decade and a half. Finally, ssome talk on former King Isaiah Thomas.

