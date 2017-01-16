Bought Milk? You May Be Owed Money After Lawsuit Settlement

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — If you’ve bought milk in the last 14 years, you could be entitled to a settlement as part of a class-action lawsuit.

The settlement revolves around price-fixing allegations against dairy co-ops who conspired to reduce the size of their herd.

The exact payout is unclear. Various sites, including Snopes, peg the payout at between $45 and $70 based on earlier reports, though the actual site says it’s between $10 and $20.

Find out more about the lawsuit and read the settlement here.