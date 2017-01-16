Contra Costa County Deputy Arrested

Fans and friends of a musician who also recently became a deputy are stunned following his arrest on an attempted murder charge.

23-year-old Kyle Rowland appeared on GoodDay Sacramento 15 times.

He made his first appearance as 11-year-old blues prodigy.

Now Sacramento Police say he shot at neighbors after being kicked out of a house party.

It’s a stunning arrest for Rowland’s friends, including TV’s Petri Hawkins-Byrd, the bailiff on “Judge Judy,” who viosited Rowland in jail Monday.

“I’ve seen people a thousand times on tv say ‘man, not him, I would have never thought, this guy,’” Hawkins-Byrd said. “And that’s exactly what everybody’s reaction is with Kyle.”