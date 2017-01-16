Father, Toddler Swept Away By Ocean Wave

January 16, 2017 11:51 AM

NORTH BEND, Ore. (AP) – The Coast Guard says it has resumed a search for a father and his young son after a wave swept them to sea from an Oregon beach.

Coast Guard Petty Officer Amanda Norcross said a helicopter crew was continuing the search Monday.

The 31-year-old Eugene-area man and his 3-year-old son were walking Sunday on a beach about 2 miles north of Cape Blanco when the wave struck.

The boy’s mother saw it happen and called authorities.

Crews in helicopters and search boats and state troopers in all-terrain vehicles found only the man’s jacket and a child carrier he had been wearing in the surf.

State Police spokesman Capt. Bill Fugate says the area where they were swept away is steep and the ocean was rough due to an approaching storm.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia