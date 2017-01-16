Homicide Investigation Underway After Deadly Fires Set In Stockton Apartment Building

January 16, 2017 7:50 AM
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton Fire Department responded to a 2 alarm fire early Monday morning and now Stockton Police Detectives are investigating a homicide.  According to the Fire Department, multiple fires were set in an apartment building on the corner of East Miner Avenue and North Hunter Street in Stockton.

Fire crews worked to rescue multiple occupants of the complex from smoke and flames.  1 person was found deceased, and authorities tell CBS13 that 3 fires were intentionally set inside the building and a homicide investigation is underway.

