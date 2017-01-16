Olivehurst Utilities Manager Arrested On Burglary Charges

YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) – An Olivehurst utilities manager is back in jail after investigators said he burglarized homes while out on bail.

Police arrested 45-year-old Robert Price for allegedly breaking into homes over the last year while people were out of town and, in one case, while at a funeral.

He was incarcerated at the Sutter County Jail and released on bail.

Investigators said in less than a month, Price was back at it using social media and online tools to find out information and addresses to target victims.

We spoke with a victim who wanted to remain anonymous and said they came home to a mess and missing electronics.

“They took their computers and everything that was valuable to them. They stole it all,” said Eva Buckingham who saw her neighbor’s garage door open.

The victim in this case believes Price broke in through the side door and even stole their brand new car. It was later found doused in bleach.

Even more disturbing for neighbors was learning Price was gainfully employed.

“It has to be some kind of compulsion particularly when you have a decent job, which he apparently did,” said another neighbor, Curtis Coade.

Up until December, Price was a chief plant manager with the Olivehurst Public Utility District.

His neighbors didn’t have much to say, but in Yuba City, residents there said it’s caused everyone to be on alert.

“I drove by the house three or four times and didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary, but you’re not looking for this in our neighborhood, but maybe now we are,” Coade said.

Yuba City Police have Price on a $1.3 million dollar warrant. Investigators said they found jewelry, electronics, and guns in Price’s home.