Only Six Men Alive Today Have Walked On The Moon

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With the death of Gene Cernan on Monday, only six of 12 men who have walked on the moon are alive.
Here is a look at those six men, all of whom are above the age of 80.
BUZZ ALDRIN – Apolo 11 – Age: 86
23rd June 1968: Crew of the Apollo 11 lunar landing mission (left to right) Commander Neil Armstrong, command module pilot Michael Collins and lunar module pilot, Edwin Aldrin Jnr. Taken at the Manned Spacecraft Centre, Houston, Texas. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)
ALAN BEAN – Apollo 12 – Age 84
Picture taken November 1969 of US Astronauts of Apollo 12 mission (L-R) Charles “Pete” Conrad, Jr., commander, Richard F. Gordon, command module pilot, and Alan L. Bean, lunar module pilot, pause in front of their 363-foot-high Saturn V space vehicle during the dry portion of the Countdown Demonstration Test, on October 29, 1969 at the Kennedy Space Center. An Apollo / Saturn V space vehicle launched them from the Florida Spaceport, on November 14, 1969, on the United States’ second manned lunar landing mission. AFP PHOTO NASA (Photo credit should read -/AFP/Getty Images)
CHARLES DUKE – Apollo 16 – Age: 81
Handout portrait taken in 1971 of US astronaut Charles M. Duke, Jr., Apollo 16 lunar module pilot. (Photo credit should read /AFP/Getty Images)
DAVID SCOTT – Apollo 15 – Age: 84
28th August 1971: US astronaut, Commander of Apollo 15, David Scott seated in the Lunar Rover after completion of extravehicular activity (EVA) is returning to the lunar module ‘Falcon’ with samples of rocks and soil. (Photo by NASA/Central Press/Getty Images)
HARRISON SCHMITT – Apollo 17 – Age 81
Handout portrait taken in 1971 of US astronaut Harrison A. Schmitt. Schmitt was part of the Apollo 17 mission, in December 1972. In that final lunar landing mission, Schmitt became the last of the Apollo astronauts to “arrive and set foot” on the Moon (crewmate Eugene Cernan exited the Apollo Lunar Module first). (Photo credit should read /AFP/Getty Images)