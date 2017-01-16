Reactionary; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 1/16

Hour 1

It’s Dr Martin Luther King Jr day, and Doug and Grant come out with reaction form the weekend in the NFL, along with the loss for the Kings against the Thunder. That plus more in hour one of The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie, heard daily 3-7 PM only on Sports 1140 KHTK.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hour-124.mp3

Hour 2

ESPN NFL Insider John McMullen joined the fellas in hour two to discuss all the action around the NFL. Listen as John speaks about the Steelers and Chiefs, non call at the end of the game, as he was in KC covering the game. Plus, why he thinks Green Bay is an average team with a great QB, all that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie, heard daily 3-7 PM.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hour-225.mp3

Hour 3

In hour three of the show the fellas were joined by Matt Barnes for his weekly show. Hear Matt discuss his technical foul, how the team is still learning to play hard and why he believes the Kings are beginning to hit their stride as a team. All that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Listen to hour three here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hour-325.mp3

Hour 4

Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee joined Doug and Grant to break down the latest around the 49ers head coach and GM search. That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie. heard daily 3-7 PM only on Sports 1140 KHTK.