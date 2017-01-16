Solano County Sheriffs Canine Passes Away

January 16, 2017 7:28 PM

SOLANO COUNTY, CA (CBS 13)- The Solano County Sheriffs office has informed CBS 13 that former K9 officer Basco has passed away.  The canine officer died after after a brief bout with an illness.

Bosco joined the Solano County  Sheriffs Office  in May of 2007 along with two other Malinois, a type of Belgian Shepard.  He was partnered to Deputy Sheriff John Swafford.  A sheriffs department spokesperson says  “This crime fighting duo worked together day in and day out protecting the Solano County community for seven years. During that time, Basco apprehended countless felony suspects, as he was an expert tracker. Deputy Swafford and Basco conducted drug detection searches of all types, from traffic stops to large scale narcotics team searches for local, state, and federal teams. Basco wasn’t just a crime fighter though; he brought smiles to hundreds of children in our community through canine demonstrations and outreach.

Bosco’s responsibilities included obedience, handler protection, open area searching and sent detection with special training in narcotics detection.

Bosco Retired in 2014 and has been living as a family pet at Deputy Swaffords home since that time.

“Basco was an ambassador for the Sheriff’s Office”, Solano County Sheriff Thomas Ferrara said. “He’s definitely going to be missed.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia