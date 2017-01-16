Thousands March To Honor Martin Luther King, Jr. In Sacramento

January 16, 2017 12:18 PM By Sean Bennett
Filed Under: Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Thousands marched through parts of Sacramento to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday.

John Pishon of Roseville used the day as a teaching moment for his son.

“This is a great first learning step for him, learn about his culture and what MLK is all about,” he said.

Angela Grey of Elk Grove walked with her daughters like King did with so many.

“I bring my girls out here with me for them to understand our history and understand the importance of Martin Luther King, Jr. and what he means to us,” she said.

The ceremonial portion of the march was called the extra mile, and that’s just what David Coleman did, driving the extra mile from the Bay Area to be a part of this.

“I think it’s great that we’re all able to come together on this day,” he said. “It brings joy to my heart just to know that we’re all still here and there is a bunch of support within the area.”

More from Sean Bennett
