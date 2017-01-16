Uncertainty Drives Sacramento Protesters Fighting Police Brutality

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — James Giluki was in Sacramento to protest police brutality, inequality and racism. It’s a fight that started in his home years ago.

“My father was born in 1934 in Southern Arkansas; he saw MLK live. My father was never allowed to sit in a classroom with a white person. He graduated high school in 1952,” he said.

He is continuing to fight so that someday, his young daughter doesn’t have to.

“When I look at my daughter, this can’t be normal for her when she’s in her 30s,” he said.

Giluki opted to take part in the Martin Luther King, Jr. protest in Sacramento on Monday. He, like many others, chose to join a Black Lives Matter protest.

“This march is different from the MLK sponsored by the police and a lot of different corporations,” said Maile Hampton.

She’s no stranger in the fight for equality. Arrested for trying to pull a fellow protester away from police, she rallied against law enforcement brutality in Sacramento.

Many we spoke with voiced serious concern over comments made by president-elect Donald Trump about civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis after the original Freedom Rider questioned the legitimacy of the election.

“I think our rights are threatened; I don’t have a lot of faith in our president-elect,” said Jennifer Teykaerts.

While the two marches opted to take different paths, they have arrived at the same conclusion—there is still work to be done as the first black president of the United States leaves office.