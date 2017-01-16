Uncertainty Drives Sacramento Protesters Fighting Police Brutality

January 16, 2017 6:15 PM

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — James Giluki was in Sacramento to protest police brutality, inequality and racism. It’s a fight that started in his home years ago.

“My father was born in 1934 in Southern Arkansas; he saw MLK live. My father was never allowed to sit in a classroom with a white person. He graduated high school in 1952,” he said.

He is continuing to fight so that someday, his young daughter doesn’t have to.

“When I look at my daughter, this can’t be normal for her when she’s in her 30s,” he said.

Giluki opted to take part in the Martin Luther King, Jr. protest in Sacramento on Monday. He, like many others, chose to join a Black Lives Matter protest.

“This march is different from the MLK sponsored by the police and a lot of different corporations,” said Maile Hampton.

She’s no stranger in the fight for equality. Arrested for trying to pull a fellow protester away from police, she rallied against law enforcement brutality in Sacramento.

Many we spoke with voiced serious concern over comments made by president-elect Donald Trump about civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis after the original Freedom Rider questioned the legitimacy of the election.

“I think our rights are threatened; I don’t have a lot of faith in our president-elect,” said Jennifer Teykaerts.

While the two marches opted to take different paths, they have arrived at the same conclusion—there is still work to be done as the first black president of the United States leaves office.

Comments

One Comment

  1. alphawolf1 (@alphawolf1) says:
    January 16, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Can’t agree with you more. And how Fd up is this country when a guy talks about what his father told him and he was born in 1934? Can we fix anything in this country?

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia