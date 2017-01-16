Weekend of Playoff Football: The Lo-Down 1/16

January 16, 2017 3:17 PM
Filed Under: Aaron Rodgers, Dak Prescott, NBA, NFL, NFL Playoffs, The Lo-Down, Tony Romo

Hour 1

westbrok Weekend of Playoff Football: The Lo Down 1/16In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guy spent a little time talking about the Kings loss to the Thunder last night and the disappointing homestand that the Kings have had. Next, the guys talked about the weekend NFL Playoff games, and they talked about who they thought will make it to the Super Bowl after this weekend’s Conference Championship games.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys start by talking about the “Best and Worst” from the sports weekend.  They then went to “Three The Hard Way.” Next, the guys talked about the Cowboys Packers game, and if the Cowboys should trade Tony Romo, or keep him on the team as a backup quarterback.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk with Russell Baxtor, NFL Spin Zone, about the weekend playoff games, and what to expect during the Conference Championship games.  Next, the guys talked about Rajon Rondo’s comments about the Kings last season, and Melo’s possible problems with Knicks.  Finally, the guys ended the show with their final thoughts of the NFL Playoffs.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

