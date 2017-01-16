Woman Pleads Not Guilty To Framing Husband’s Ex-Girlfriend As Stalker

January 16, 2017 11:55 AM

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) – A former Southern California woman has pleaded not guilty to charges that she framed her husband’s ex-girlfriend, portraying her as a stalker who made death threats and set up a bizarre “rape fantasy” scheme.

Angela Diaz of Phoenix entered pleas Friday in Orange County to charges including kidnapping, false imprisonment and perjury.

Prosecutors say last year, Diaz ran an ad on Craigslist steering men to her Anaheim home for consensual “rape fantasy” sex and claimed one man tried to rape her. She also allegedly faked a pregnancy and cancer and claimed the ex-girlfriend threatened to kill her.

The ex, Michelle Hadley of Ontario, was arrested and jailed for months before authorities say they discovered Diaz was behind everything. Charges against her were dropped this month.

 

