Best Stores In Sacramento For Secondhand Baby Gear

By Valerie Heimerich Kids grow up so quickly that much of their clothing is outgrown long before it wears out, and the same is true for their shoes, toys, books and other gear. Rather than paying retail prices for items that will only be used for a short time, many families choose to buy high quality used products at a fraction of the cost.

Tadpoles

www.shoptadpoles.com 901 Sunrise Ave., Suite B6Roseville, CA 95661(916) 787-0259 Tadpoles carries used clothing that are in superior condition, in a range of sizes from newborn to children’s 12. Name brands like Janie and Jack, Children’s Place, Gap, Circo, OshKosh and Carters are typically features, and average price points are 50 – 75% off retail. In addition to clothing and shoes for boys and girls, Tadpole carries a wide range of gear for little ones. There are also high chairs, swings, bouncers, single and double strollers, toys and books. Items are in good condition and well made, from brands including Little Tikes, Fisher Price and more. If a customer is searching for something specific, they can be contacted when it comes in.

Sweet Potato Pie

www.sweetpotatopieonline.com 528 Main St.Woodland, CA 95695(530) 662-8000 Sweet Potato Pie buys, sells and trades consignment items that are in tip-top shape, from baby clothes, books, gear and toys to locally crafted shower gifts and baby care products. More than just a store, Potato Pie has a safe play area for the little ones, a restroom with a changing table and diapering basics and even a private area for nursing moms. The boutique hosts “Baby & Me” meet ups, craft times, play groups, baby sign language classes for ages 4 – 20 months, and other in-store events; guests can even attend free seminars from licensed midwives and other experts. The shop recently began offering high quality baby furniture for rent by the day or week, including portable swings, high chairs, booster seats and play yards. Related: Best Children’s Bookstores In Sacramento

Thrift Town

www.thrifttown.com 410 El Camino Ave.Sacramento, CA 95815(916) 922-9942 Thrift Town sells used apparel, household items, books, accessories and more for all members of the family. Baby clothing, stuffed animals, games, shoes, furniture, books and other gear are plentiful, and more than 4,000 items of different types arrive in the store each day. While some items may show more wear and tear than similar pieces at a consignment boutique, everything is clean and in full working order. The prices can be vastly lower than at other used gear shops, and there are daily color tags discounts and other specials. The El Camino Thrift Town is particularly well organized, tidy and customer-friendly.

Cute ‘N Classy Children’s Shoppe

cute-n-classy.com 1035 Drever St.West Sacramento, CA 95691(916) 372-2883 Customers flock to Cute ‘n Classy for gently used, high-end clothing and gear at discounted prices. The bright, fun boutique features apparel in sizes preemie to 16, with brands including Baby Lulu, Carters, Gymboree and Green Dog. There are special occasion clothes as well, with party dresses and even suits and tuxedos for boys. The shop has things for children from newborns to middle-schoolers, as well as stylish maternity clothes that will help the mom-to-be feel beautiful. There is a good selection of items like furniture, nursing pumps and clothing, cribs, car seats, bedding, accessories and shower gifts, along with age-appropriate games, toys and movies. Check out Cute ‘n Classy for fun accessories like baby jewelry, neckties, hats and socks.