Chase Between Police, Suspects In Stolen Car Ends In Davis Crash

January 17, 2017 9:05 AM
Filed Under: Crash, Davis

DAVIS (CBS13) – Davis police are searching for a suspect who led officers on a chase and ran off.

Sacramento police officers say it started when they spotted a car at 1:30 a.m. they believed to be stolen in the north Natomas area.

The car took off and led police on a chase on westbound Interstate 80 across the Yolo Causeway. The vehicle crashed along County Road 32A at County Road 105.

Two suspects — a man and woman – allegedly fled the scene The woman is now in the custody of Davis police, but the man is still on the run.

Officers confirmed the car had been stolen.

