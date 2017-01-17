Chase Between Police, Suspects In Stolen Car Ends In Davis Crash

Follow CBS13 on Facebook | Instagram

DAVIS (CBS13) – Davis police are searching for a suspect who led officers on a chase and ran off.

Sacramento police officers say it started when they spotted a car at 1:30 a.m. they believed to be stolen in the north Natomas area.

The car took off and led police on a chase on westbound Interstate 80 across the Yolo Causeway. The vehicle crashed along County Road 32A at County Road 105.

Two suspects — a man and woman – allegedly fled the scene The woman is now in the custody of Davis police, but the man is still on the run.

Officers confirmed the car had been stolen.