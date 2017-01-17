WEATHER: Storm systems coming this week | Forecast | Creek & river levels | Weather app | Traffic

Make Your Tailgate Party A Success With These Tricks And Tips

January 17, 2017 1:26 PM
Filed Under: Tailgate Food, Tailgate Parties, Tailgate Tips

Need some help figuring out what you should bring along or how to store what you want to bring out to your tailgate party? KHTK has it covered!

Thirsty?

Taco’s in a bag!

Prep the night before!

Have a lot of stuff but don’t know how to store it?

Want those perfect cocktails with some fresh fruit?

Cant seem to find those napkins? Stick a flag holder in the ground!

Make sure you’re stocked up!

If you’re using a cooler for food or drink’s make sure you use a garbage back to line your cooler for a quick clean up!

 

Sometimes there’s not any bathrooms around…

 

We might have covered the gist of tailgate parties but we want to know what you do to pull off the best tailgate party! Let us know!

 

 

By: Trishia Ybarreche
CBS Radio – KHTK

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia