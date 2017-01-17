Massive Grass Valley Sinkhole Prompts Emergency Declaration, Fear Ahead Of Looming Storms

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — A massive sinkhole in Grass Valley has Nevada County officials declaring a local state of emergency.

City and Nevada County officials say the damage from the sinkhole is the worst they’ve seen in over a decade.

The sinkhole opened last Wednesday, next to the Pine Creek Shopping Center on Freeman Lane.

City crews are trying to cover the sinkhole with plastic tarps so it doesn’t expand more with the upcoming storm.

It’s the talk of the town, a seven-story sinkhole that came close to wiping out Freeman Lane, a highly traveled road in Grass Valley.

“It just looks like a miniature Grand Canyon! This thing is huge,” said Dave Anderson, who has lived in Grass Valley for 32 years.

Anderson and his wife say they were floored at how quickly the sinkhole expanded over the past week.

“I’ve never seen anything like that here or anywhere,” Anderson said.

Neither have city and county officials.

“This area used to be a large parking lot,” said Tim Kiser, Grass Valley’s Director of Public Works.

It’s the worst storm damage Kiser says he has seen in over a decade.

Kiser says the parking lot belongs to Liberty Motors. Employees were able to move the businesses’ inventory off the lot before it collapsed Wednesday.

What could have caused the sinkhole to open?

“We determined a seven-and-a-half foot culvert failed and created the sinkhole, which could have damaged thousands more yards of property,” Kiser added.

Crews are now working overtime to stabilize the sinkhole before Wednesday’s storm hits.

“Our ultimate solution is to put together a new pipe, but it will take several months,” said Kiser.

The sinkhole is estimated to cost the city about $2.5 million.

Nevada County officials say they are waiting for approval from Governor Jerry Brown’s office to get emergency funds and begin repairs.