WEATHER: Storm systems coming this week | Forecast | Creek & river levels | Weather app | Traffic

Massive Grass Valley Sinkhole Prompts Emergency Declaration, Fear Ahead Of Looming Storms

January 17, 2017 8:41 PM By Angela Musallam

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — A massive sinkhole in Grass Valley has Nevada County officials declaring a local state of emergency.

City and Nevada County officials say the damage from the sinkhole is the worst they’ve seen in over a decade.

The sinkhole opened last Wednesday, next to the Pine Creek Shopping Center on Freeman Lane.

City crews are trying to cover the sinkhole with plastic tarps so it doesn’t expand more with the upcoming storm.

It’s the talk of the town, a seven-story sinkhole that came close to wiping out Freeman Lane, a highly traveled road in Grass Valley.

“It just looks like a miniature Grand Canyon! This thing is huge,” said Dave Anderson, who has lived in Grass Valley for 32 years.

Anderson and his wife say they were floored at how quickly the sinkhole expanded over the past week.

“I’ve never seen anything like that here or anywhere,” Anderson said.

Neither have city and county officials.

“This area used to be a large parking lot,” said Tim Kiser, Grass Valley’s Director of Public Works.

It’s the worst storm damage Kiser says he has seen in over a decade.

Kiser says the parking lot belongs to Liberty Motors. Employees were able to move the businesses’ inventory off the lot before it collapsed Wednesday.

What could have caused the sinkhole to open?

“We determined a seven-and-a-half foot culvert failed and created the sinkhole, which could have damaged thousands more yards of property,” Kiser added.

Crews are now working overtime to stabilize the sinkhole before Wednesday’s storm hits.

“Our ultimate solution is to put together a new pipe, but it will take several months,” said Kiser.

The sinkhole is estimated to cost the city about $2.5 million.

Nevada County officials say they are waiting for approval from Governor Jerry Brown’s office to get emergency funds and begin repairs.

More from Angela Musallam
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia