Modesto Eviction Leads To SWAT Standoff, Then Something Unexpected Happened

January 17, 2017 10:57 PM By Jennifer McGraw

MODESTO (CBS13) — A chaotic scene played out on Danube Court after a suspect allegedly pulled a gun on workers attempting to serve an eviction.

The standoff happened Tuesday morning.

Construction workers were assisting Stanislaus County Deputies and put their tools on the suspect’s porch.

Tanner Sleeman with Magic Cleaners said the resident threw the tools inside and pulled out a gun before deputies even arrived

“I was the closest one to his house and I jumped out of the truck and said, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ and before I could even say anything he pulled a shotgun out and pumped it and said he was going to put a hole in our vehicle and all of us,” Sleeman said, an employee with Magic Cleaners.

Modesto Police were called to the scene in full riot gear, but after a 2 hour standoff police say their was too much of a risk for their officers and wanted to give the suspect time to cool off hoping the eviction would play out peacefully.

“I guess about a week ago they tried to serve him papers and tired to do a lockout and couldn’t gain entry and that’s why we were there. We were there to help them try and gain entry,” he said.

An extremely dangerous job that has ended tragically.

In 2012, a Stanislaus county deputy and a civilian locksmith were gunned down while trying to also serve an eviction.

Tanner said this is just another reminder to take extra precaution.

“I thought I had my guard up, but it was down little did I know,” he said.

At this point the resident has only been charged with a misdemeanor.

