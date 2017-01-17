WEATHER: Storm systems coming this week | Forecast | Creek & river levels | Weather app | Traffic

Planned Parenthood Supporters Speak Out At California Capitol Over GOP Plans

January 17, 2017 8:23 PM By Macy Jenkins

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS13) – A sea of pink scarves and hats covered the west steps of the State Capitol Tuesday morning. Hundreds of women and men came together to support Planned Parenthood for “Pink Out Day.”

“It’s uncertain, we’re all uncertain and it’s really scary but I feel like we’ve been through a lot already,” said Shay Franco-Clausen, a Planned Parenthood supporter. “We can get through this as long as we do it together.”

Earlier this month, House Speaker Paul Ryan vowed to defund Planned Parenthood as soon as possible.

“This is going way too far,” said Margie Metzler, who lives in Sacramento. “We’re going to kill a lot of women if they do this.”

State legislators and celebrities took the stage to speak out in support of the organization. Speakers included Senate President pro-tem Kevin De Leon, State Senator Connie Leyva, Actor and Writer Lena Dunham, Actor Wilson Cruz, Speaker Anthony Rendon and U.S. Representative Ami Bera.

“I’ve got this boxing glove on because we in Congress are ready to fight to protect Planned Parenthood and to protect access to healthcare,” Bera said. “Speaker Ryan, you will find us fighting every day because we’re not going to go backwards. We are going to keep moving forward.”

“I cannot believe that we as women in 2017 are still treated as second-class citizens when it comes to our bodies,” said State Senator Leyva. “Where is the respect? We will take it to the streets, we will take it to every official’s office who wants to vote against our healthcare and we’ll do it for as long as we need to do it.”

Leyva is one of 29 legislators who have introduced joint resolutions in the state assembly this session.
Both resolutions are meant to help protect a woman’s right to select her own health care provider and to fight against all proposals to defund Planned Parenthood.

“The idea that our government, has a place in making the most intimate decisions about our body is a stone age concept and I am fighting as are all of you to live in a world where it sounds as crazy to my grandkids and not having the right to vote sounds to me,” Dunham said.

And on the eve of a new era in politics, Planned Parenthood supporters say this fight is more important than ever.

Senate Resolution 9 passed Tuesday on the senate floor and has been adopted.

More from Macy Jenkins
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia