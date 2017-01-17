Planned Parenthood Supporters Speak Out At California Capitol Over GOP Plans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CBS13) – A sea of pink scarves and hats covered the west steps of the State Capitol Tuesday morning. Hundreds of women and men came together to support Planned Parenthood for “Pink Out Day.”

“It’s uncertain, we’re all uncertain and it’s really scary but I feel like we’ve been through a lot already,” said Shay Franco-Clausen, a Planned Parenthood supporter. “We can get through this as long as we do it together.”

Earlier this month, House Speaker Paul Ryan vowed to defund Planned Parenthood as soon as possible.

“This is going way too far,” said Margie Metzler, who lives in Sacramento. “We’re going to kill a lot of women if they do this.”

State legislators and celebrities took the stage to speak out in support of the organization. Speakers included Senate President pro-tem Kevin De Leon, State Senator Connie Leyva, Actor and Writer Lena Dunham, Actor Wilson Cruz, Speaker Anthony Rendon and U.S. Representative Ami Bera.

“I’ve got this boxing glove on because we in Congress are ready to fight to protect Planned Parenthood and to protect access to healthcare,” Bera said. “Speaker Ryan, you will find us fighting every day because we’re not going to go backwards. We are going to keep moving forward.”

“I cannot believe that we as women in 2017 are still treated as second-class citizens when it comes to our bodies,” said State Senator Leyva. “Where is the respect? We will take it to the streets, we will take it to every official’s office who wants to vote against our healthcare and we’ll do it for as long as we need to do it.”

Leyva is one of 29 legislators who have introduced joint resolutions in the state assembly this session.

Both resolutions are meant to help protect a woman’s right to select her own health care provider and to fight against all proposals to defund Planned Parenthood.

“The idea that our government, has a place in making the most intimate decisions about our body is a stone age concept and I am fighting as are all of you to live in a world where it sounds as crazy to my grandkids and not having the right to vote sounds to me,” Dunham said.

And on the eve of a new era in politics, Planned Parenthood supporters say this fight is more important than ever.

Senate Resolution 9 passed Tuesday on the senate floor and has been adopted.