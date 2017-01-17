WEATHER: Storm systems coming this week | Forecast | Creek & river levels | Weather app | Traffic

President Obama Pardons San Francisco Giants Hall Of Famer Willie McCovey

January 17, 2017 5:41 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – San Francisco Giants Hall of Famer Willie McCovey has been pardoned by President Barack Obama on tax evasion charges from 1995.

It was one of the president’s 64 pardons granted Tuesday.

Through the Giants, McCovey said: “I want to express my sincere gratitude to President Obama not only for this kind gesture on my behalf, but also for his tireless service to all Americans. He will be deeply missed and I wish him all the best in the future.”

The slugger was sentenced in June 1996 to two years of probation for evading taxes on baseball memorabilia.

McCovey admitted at the time he failed to declare $41,800 in income in 1989, when he made $87,000, and $69,800 in baseball memorabilia income received between 1988 and 1990.

“It’s one of those things that was overlooked at the time and I do accept responsibility for it,” McCovey then told U.S. District Judge Edward R. Korman in Brooklyn.

“The only thing I’d like to say is while I’ve always tried to do the right things, I have never willingly tried to cheat the government,” McCovey told Korman.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

