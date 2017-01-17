WEATHER: Storm systems coming this week | Forecast | Creek & river levels | Weather app | Traffic

Redskins Interview Manusky For Defensive Coordinator Job

January 17, 2017 2:10 PM
Filed Under: football, Greg Manusky, Redskins, Washington, Washington Redskins

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) – The Washington Redskins have interviewed outside linebackers coach Greg Manusky for their defensive coordinator job.

The team announced Manusky’s interview Tuesday, the fourth confirmed candidate. The others include former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Gus Bradley, former Buffalo Bills assistant Rob Ryan and former Cleveland Browns coach Mike Pettine.

Before rejoining the Redskins as outside linebackers coach under Joe Barry last season, Manusky served as defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts, San Diego Chargers and San Francisco 49ers. He played linebacker for the Redskins, Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs for 12 seasons before moving into coaching as Washington’s linebackers coach in 2001.

The Redskins fired Barry as defensive coordinator after finishing 28th in the NFL in defense in back-to-back seasons.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia