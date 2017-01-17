REPORT: 49ers Plan To Offer Head Coach Gig To Kyle Shanahan

After looking at dozens of candidates, the San Francisco 49ers are planning on offering the head coach position to Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

The new was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter Tuesday afternoon on Twitter:

49ers plan to offer their HC job to Falcons' OC Kyle Shanahan whenever Atlanta’s season ends, sources tell ESPN. Willing to wait for him. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 17, 2017

49ers will request 2nd interview with Falcons OC Kyle Shanahan for after next week championship game, per source. League rules allow 2nd int — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 17, 2017

Shanahan (son of former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan), is still preparing for the NFC championship matchup on Sunday between his current employer, the Falcons, and the Green Bay Packers. According to league rules, he cannot sign another contract until the team’s current season is over.

The 37-year-old offensive-minded coach, if he accepts 49ers owner Jed York’s offer, would become the 20th head coach in the franchise’s 70-year history.