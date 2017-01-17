WEATHER: Storm systems coming this week | Forecast | Creek & river levels | Weather app | Traffic

REPORT: 49ers Plan To Offer Head Coach Gig To Kyle Shanahan

by Russell Preston, Sports 1140 KHTK January 17, 2017 3:32 PM
Filed Under: 49ers, Bill Walsh, Jed York, Kyle Shanahan, NFL

After looking at dozens of candidates, the San Francisco 49ers are planning on offering the head coach position to Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

The new was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter Tuesday afternoon on Twitter:

Shanahan (son of former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan), is still preparing for the NFC championship matchup on Sunday between his current employer, the Falcons, and the Green Bay Packers. According to league rules, he cannot sign another contract until the team’s current season is over.

The 37-year-old offensive-minded coach, if he accepts 49ers owner Jed York’s offer, would become the 20th head coach in the franchise’s 70-year history.

