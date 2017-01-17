Revenge; The Drive – 01/17/17

January 17, 2017 9:13 AM
Antonio Brown, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Mike Tomlin, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers

HOUR 1:

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 08: Head Coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of the game against the Oakland Raiders at Heinz Field on November 8, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate discuss the Warriors routing the Cavs last night, the Antonio Brown Facebook Live video in the Steelers locker room, and Chip Kelly applying for a job with the Jaguars for Morning Brew. Then, the gang break down the Golden State Warriors 35 point win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Finally, more on Antonio Brown live streaming head coach Mike Tomlin’s post-game speech.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after a three-point shot in Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 30, 2016 in Oakland, California.

Stephen Curry (Photo Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about Steph Curry and his comments on his salary before 4 Down Territory featuring Mike Tomlin, Antonio Brown, Chip Kelly, NFL betting, and more. Then, Overreaction Tuesday where the gang run through, and overreact to, the top stories in sports.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

OAKLAND, CA - JANUARY 16: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates against the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 16, 2017 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Mike Florio talks all the latest involving the NFL playoffs and coaching searches with Dave, Kayte, and Nate. Then, some conversation on Draymond Green’s hard foul on LeBron James last night. Also, some talk on rivalries in sports to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Mike Florio interview here:

