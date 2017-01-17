HOUR 1:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate discuss the Warriors routing the Cavs last night, the Antonio Brown Facebook Live video in the Steelers locker room, and Chip Kelly applying for a job with the Jaguars for Morning Brew. Then, the gang break down the Golden State Warriors 35 point win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Finally, more on Antonio Brown live streaming head coach Mike Tomlin’s post-game speech.

HOUR 2:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about Steph Curry and his comments on his salary before 4 Down Territory featuring Mike Tomlin, Antonio Brown, Chip Kelly, NFL betting, and more. Then, Overreaction Tuesday where the gang run through, and overreact to, the top stories in sports.

HOUR 3:

Mike Florio talks all the latest involving the NFL playoffs and coaching searches with Dave, Kayte, and Nate. Then, some conversation on Draymond Green’s hard foul on LeBron James last night. Also, some talk on rivalries in sports to end the show.

