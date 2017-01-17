The Pigskin vs the Roundball;The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 1/17/17

Hour 1

On the Tuesday edition of The Grant Napear Show, Doug and Grant began the show with speaking to the head coach of the Sacramento Kings Dave Joerger, who discussed the fact that the team still has one home game left on the home stand, which is important, along with some thought on the technical fouls the team has been receiving quite a bit lately. That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hour-127.mp3

Hour 2

In hour two of the show, Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports joined the fellas and broke down all the latest around the NFL and what the chances are Kyle Shanahan takes the 49ers head coaching position. That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hour-228.mp3

Hour 3

The Sacramento Kings have one more game on the current home stand, hear the fellas talk about what it means to get last one here in Sacramento, along with the breaking news that Chris Paul has a torn ligament in his thumb and will miss 2 months of the season. All that and more The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie heard daily 3-7 PM only on Sports 1140 KHTK.

Listen to hour three here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hour-328.mp3

Hour 4

In hour four of the show ESPN’s Marc Spears joined Doug and Grant to discuss Chris Paul’s latest injury, the ground breaking ceremony in San Francisco for the new Golden State Warriors arena and what he thinks about the Ricky Rubio reports that he is on the trading block.