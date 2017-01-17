WEATHER: Storm systems coming this week | Forecast | Creek & river levels | Weather app | Traffic

The Pigskin vs the Roundball;The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 1/17/17

January 17, 2017 7:08 PM
Filed Under: Chris Paul, Dave Joerger, Kyle Shanahan, Mike Tomlin, Sacramento Kings, San Francisco 49ers

Hour 1

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

On the Tuesday edition of The Grant Napear Show, Doug and Grant began the show with speaking to the head coach of the Sacramento Kings Dave Joerger, who discussed the fact that the team still has one home game left on the home stand, which is important, along with some thought on the technical fouls the team has been receiving quite a bit lately. That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

 

Listen to hour one here:  

Hour 2

Credit: CBS

Credit: CBS

In hour two of the show, Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports joined the fellas and broke down all the latest around the NFL and what the chances are Kyle Shanahan takes the 49ers head coaching position. That plus more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

Chris Paul #3 of the Los Angeles Clippers handles the ball during the game against the Miami Heat on February 7, 2016 at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida.The Sacramento Kings have one more game on the current home stand, hear the fellas talk about what it means to get last one here in Sacramento, along with the breaking news that Chris Paul has a torn ligament in his thumb and will miss 2 months of the season. All that and more The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie heard daily 3-7 PM only on Sports 1140 KHTK.

Listen to hour three here: 

Hour 4

(Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

In hour four of the show ESPN’s Marc Spears joined Doug and Grant to discuss Chris Paul’s latest injury, the ground breaking ceremony in San Francisco for the new Golden State Warriors arena and what he thinks about the Ricky Rubio reports that he is on the trading block.

 Listen to hour four here:

More from Grant Napear
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia