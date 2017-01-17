Woman Accused Of Selling Sick Puppies Through Fake Rescue In Southern California

January 17, 2017 7:02 AM
Filed Under: puppies

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — A dozen sick puppies have died and another 19 are being evaluated by veterinarians after they were seized from a woman accused of setting up a phony rescue operation in Southern California.

The Orange County Register reports that according to the Irvine Police Department, 42-year-old Megan Ann Hoechstetter established a fake rescue organization to sell animals possibly obtained from Mexico to at least 65 people from Orange County.

At least a dozen of the sold puppies died of illnesses. Hoechstetter was arrested last week on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges related to crimes against animals. She was later released on bail.

Police spokeswoman Kim Mohr says Hoechstetter had six puppies with her when she was arrested. Another 13 puppies were recovered from the motel room where she was living.

  1. alphawolf1 (@alphawolf1) says:
    January 17, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Obviously the bail wasn’t set high enough.

