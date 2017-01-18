After Getting A Few Days To Dry Out, NorCal Expecting More Wet Weather

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – After a few days to dry out, Northern California is expecting another storm to roll through the region.
A round of light to moderate rain is moving through even before the sun is up Wednesday, but the peak of the storm will come in the afternoon.
Heavy rain, strong winds and snow above 4500’ in elevation are expected.
Peak rain and wind are expected to kick in around 3 p.m. Wednesday and last until 3 a.m. Thursday.
A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for parts of the Sierra from 10 a.m. Wednesday to noon on Thursday.