After Getting A Few Days To Dry Out, NorCal Expecting More Wet Weather

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – After a few days to dry out, Northern California is expecting another storm to roll through the region.

Heaviest rain, wind and snow of the day hits this afternoon and continues tonight! #WindAdvisory #WinterStormWarning pic.twitter.com/KnLOW6AHjO — Laura Skirde (@LauraSkirdeWx) January 18, 2017

A round of light to moderate rain is moving through even before the sun is up Wednesday, but the peak of the storm will come in the afternoon.

Heavy rain, strong winds and snow above 4500’ in elevation are expected.

Hazardous mountain travel likely Weds-Thurs across major passes. Be prepared for chain controls & delays! #cawx pic.twitter.com/9r7n3Sx8yJ — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 18, 2017

Peak rain and wind are expected to kick in around 3 p.m. Wednesday and last until 3 a.m. Thursday.

Some heavy bands of rain moving through early Wed AM just a preview. Peak rain & wind kicks in Wed 3pm-3am Thu #cawx pic.twitter.com/fnxZ9znY4E — Laura Skirde (@LauraSkirdeWx) January 18, 2017

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for parts of the Sierra from 10 a.m. Wednesday to noon on Thursday.