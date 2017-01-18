BREAKING: Kings Fear Rudy Gay Tears Achilles

In the 3rd quarter of tonight’s Kings’ game vs the Indiana Pacers, Rudy Gay made a seemingly normal baseline move and fell straight to the ground.

Gay left the court being carried by his teammates, and an initial report from the Kings stated the following:

Preliminary evaluation by the Kings medical staff indicates Rudy Gay suffered a torn left Achilles’ tendon in the third quarter of tonight’s game versus Indiana. An MRI scheduled for tomorrow will confirm the diagnosis.

