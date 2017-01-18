WEATHER: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic
BREAKING: Kings Fear Rudy Gay Tears Achilles

January 18, 2017 9:58 PM By Carmichael Dave
Filed Under: Achilles, injury, Rudy Gay, Sacramento Kings

In the 3rd quarter of tonight’s Kings’ game vs the Indiana Pacers, Rudy Gay made a seemingly normal baseline move and fell straight to the ground.

Gay left the court being carried by his teammates, and an initial report from the Kings stated the following:

Preliminary evaluation by the Kings medical staff indicates Rudy Gay suffered a torn left Achilles’ tendon in the third quarter of tonight’s game versus Indiana. An MRI scheduled for tomorrow will confirm the diagnosis.

KHTK will update as soon as possible.

For more on this story, tune into The Drive with Dave, Kayte, and Nate tomorrow morning from 6 to 9 am.San Antonio Spurs v Sacramento Kings

More from Carmichael Dave
