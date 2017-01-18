WEATHER: Storm systems coming this week •  Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic

Career Day: The Lo-Down – 1/18

January 18, 2017 3:37 PM
Filed Under: Hall of Fame, MLB, NBA, NFL, Sam Amick, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

LOS ANGELES,CA - DECEMBER 25: Chris Paul #3 and Blake Griffin #32 talk with Wesley Johnson #33 and Jamal Crawford #11 of the Los Angeles Clippers on the bench in the first half of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on December 25, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about voting, Baseball Hall of Fame voting and NBA All-Star voting. Next, the guys talked about the split in the NBA Western Conference. After that talk Sam Amick, KHTK NBA Isider/USA Today, joins the guys to talk all things NBA.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys start with “Three The Hard Way.”  Next, the guys talked about the Baseball Hall of Fame and the voters deciding who and who does not get in to the Hall of Fame.  Finally, with the 49ers most likely getting Kyle Shanahan as their Head Coach, and if the Niners should trade for Kirk Cousins.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about Antonio Brown’s Facebook Live debacle, and the team’s reaction.  The guys then take a look at the Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot and give there picks at who they thing should be in the Hall of Fame. The guys then ended the show previewing tonight’s Kings Pacers game.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Listen to hour three here:

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling, Jason Ross and Ken Rudulph
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia