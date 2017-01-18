Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about voting, Baseball Hall of Fame voting and NBA All-Star voting. Next, the guys talked about the split in the NBA Western Conference. After that talk Sam Amick, KHTK NBA Isider/USA Today, joins the guys to talk all things NBA. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hour-129.mp3

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys start with “Three The Hard Way.” Next, the guys talked about the Baseball Hall of Fame and the voters deciding who and who does not get in to the Hall of Fame. Finally, with the 49ers most likely getting Kyle Shanahan as their Head Coach, and if the Niners should trade for Kirk Cousins. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hour-230.mp3

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about Antonio Brown’s Facebook Live debacle, and the team’s reaction. The guys then take a look at the Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot and give there picks at who they thing should be in the Hall of Fame. The guys then ended the show previewing tonight’s Kings Pacers game. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.