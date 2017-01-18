Deputies: Fair Oaks Man Stabbed By Neighbor After Argument

FAIR OAKS (CBS13) – Deputies are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed his Fair Oaks neighbor early Wednesday morning.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says a 911 call first came in about 2 a.m.

A man suffering from stab wounds was taken to the hospital. Detectives say the man was stabbed multiple times after an argument with a neighbor.

Sac Co. Sheriff's Dept confirms a male suspect was not found inside a home after allegedly stabbing his neighbor on Winding Way — Sean Bennett (@tvseanb) January 18, 2017

Deputies were searching the area of Sunrise Avenue and Winding Way for the suspect.

The suspect was not found inside his home, deputies say. A search is still ongoing.