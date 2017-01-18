WEATHER: Storm systems coming this week | Forecast | Creek & river levels | Weather app | Traffic

Keep It In The Locker Room; The Drive – 01/18/17

January 18, 2017 9:07 AM
Filed Under: Atlanta Falcons, Kyle Shanahan, Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers, Ricky Rubio, Sacramento Kings, Samsung, San Francisco 49ers

HOUR 1:

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan watches on in the second half of the NFC Divisional Playoff game between the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons on January 14, 2017, at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, GA. The Atlanta Falcons won the game 36-20. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about the San Francisco 49ers coaching search, Mike Tomlin, and Ricky Rubio for Morning Brew. Then, they go into further detail on the Niners coaching search and the report that they will offer the job to Kyle Shanahan. Finally, some talk on Mike Tomlin’s comments about Antonio Brown plus a little update on the Sacramento Bee’s Andy Furillo.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

Could Ricky Rubio soon be a King? (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the Kings’ interest in Ricky Rubio and the possible moves they can make to get him before 4 Down Territory featuring Mike Tomlin, Jerry Jones, and Kyle Shanahan. Howard Beck of Bleacher Report spends some time on The Drive to share his perspective on the Kings and other stories from around the NBA.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Howard Beck interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 04: Antonio Brown #84 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after a 22 yard touchdown in the second quarter during the game against the New York Giants at Heinz Field on December 4, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate discuss social media and it’s role in professional sports along with the continuation of the Antonio Brown locker room video conversation. Then, some Sacramento Kings conversation with a preview of their match-up tonight against the Indiana Pacers. Finally, some talk on Rudy Gay to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

