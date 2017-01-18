HOUR 1:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk about the San Francisco 49ers coaching search, Mike Tomlin, and Ricky Rubio for Morning Brew. Then, they go into further detail on the Niners coaching search and the report that they will offer the job to Kyle Shanahan. Finally, some talk on Mike Tomlin’s comments about Antonio Brown plus a little update on the Sacramento Bee’s Andy Furillo.

Listen to the whole hour here:

HOUR 2:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the Kings’ interest in Ricky Rubio and the possible moves they can make to get him before 4 Down Territory featuring Mike Tomlin, Jerry Jones, and Kyle Shanahan. Howard Beck of Bleacher Report spends some time on The Drive to share his perspective on the Kings and other stories from around the NBA.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Howard Beck interview here:

HOUR 3:

Dave, Kayte, and Nate discuss social media and it’s role in professional sports along with the continuation of the Antonio Brown locker room video conversation. Then, some Sacramento Kings conversation with a preview of their match-up tonight against the Indiana Pacers. Finally, some talk on Rudy Gay to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here: