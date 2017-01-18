Man Arrested After Demanding Refund From Escort

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Police say a man driving a semi was arrested after gunfire erupted during a disagreement about sex for money.

Unified Police of Salt Lake County said 53-year-old Michael Workman of Greenville, South Carolina had agreed to pay a woman for sex Thursday, but later demanded his money back.

Police say he pulled a gun when she refused and a struggle started that also involved her boyfriend.

Lt. Brian Lohrke says several shots were fired at the Midvale apartment and one round struck the woman while another hit Workman in the finger. Officers say he ran and drove away in the semi, but was pulled over and arrested.

Workman was treated for the wound, then booked on suspicion of aggravated assault, robbery, sex solicitation and other charges. No attorney was immediately listed for him.

