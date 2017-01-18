NHL Player Fined For Striking Opponent With His Helmet (VIDEO)

Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers was fined after striking an opponent with his helmet.

SB Nation reports that Kreider, a winger on the Rangers, got into it with Stars forward Cody Eakin. During the altercation, Kreider took his helmet off and began hitting Eakin with it. According to official NHL rules, he should have been ejected from the game.

“53.5 Match Penalty – If a player attempts to or deliberately injures an opponent by throwing a stick or any other object or piece of equipment at an opposing player, he shall be assessed a match penalty.”

Kreider was not thrown out of the game but the NHL confirmed via Twitter that he was fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA.