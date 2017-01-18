WEATHER: Storm systems coming this week | Forecast | Creek & river levels | Weather app | Traffic

NHL Player Fined For Striking Opponent With His Helmet (VIDEO)

January 18, 2017 9:09 AM
Filed Under: Chris Kreider, Cody Eakin, NHL, Rangers, stars

Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers was fined after striking an opponent with his helmet.

SB Nation reports that Kreider, a winger on the Rangers, got into it with Stars forward Cody Eakin. During the altercation, Kreider took his helmet off and began hitting Eakin with it. According to official NHL rules, he should have been ejected from the game.

“53.5 Match Penalty – If a player attempts to or deliberately injures an opponent by throwing a stick or any other object or piece of equipment at an opposing player, he shall be assessed a match penalty.”

Kreider was not thrown out of the game but the NHL confirmed via Twitter that he was fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia