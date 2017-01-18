WEATHER: Storm systems coming this week | Forecast | Creek & river levels | Weather app | Traffic

Disabled Central California Student Fed Bleach, Mother Sues District

January 18, 2017 7:16 AM
Filed Under: fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The mother of a Fresno special-education student who was given a bleach solution through her feeding tube is suing the school district for negligence and emotional distress.

The Fresno Bee reported Tuesday that according to court documents filed last week, a 10-year-old student at Addicott Elementary was administered bleach through her feeding tube in September, leading to permanent damage to her trachea, esophagus, stomach and lungs.

The complaint accuses the Fresno Unified School District of hiring incompetent staff who improperly stored feeding and cleaning supplies, allowing the two to be switched. The complaint does not identify a dollar amount that Garcia is seeking for damages.

Fresno Unified did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

