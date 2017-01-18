Undocumented Migrant Sues San Francisco Over Sanctuary City Law

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An undocumented immigrant who was handed over to federal immigration officials after reporting his car stolen to San Francisco authorities is suing the city.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Pedro Figueroa filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday alleging the Police and Sheriff’s Departments violated the sanctuary city ordinance and his right to due process by alerting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as ICE, of his legal status.

Figueroa went to a San Francisco police station in December 2015 after officials informed him his stolen car had been found. Instead of getting his car back, Figueroa was led away in handcuffs and held in a detention facility for two months.

San Francisco’s so-called “sanctuary policy” bars city employees from cooperating with federal immigration officials in deportation efforts.

