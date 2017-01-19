Body Found At Shingle Springs Home Of Student Who Brought Gun To School

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A homicide victim was found at the home of a student who brought a gun to school on Thursday.

Ponderosa High School officials found a student in possession of a loaded firearm and alerted the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. The student was placed under arrest.

No students were harmed at the school.

Later in the day, investigators found a body in the Shingle Springs home where the student lives. Investigators have not identified the victim or the cause of death. They have declared it a homicide.