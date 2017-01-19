WEATHER: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic

Man Down: The Lo-Down – 1/19

January 19, 2017 3:22 PM
Filed Under: NBA, Oakland Raiders, Rudy Gay, Sacramento Kings, San Francisco 49ers, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about the Kings loss to the Indiana Pacers last night after having a huge lead at halftime.  The guys talked to Nate Duncan about Rudy Gay’s injury and how it will affect his next contract, and the Kings. He also talked about the NBA and what to expect the rest of the season.   All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Listen to hour one here:

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys spent some more time talking about sports injuries and go in to “Three The Hard Way.”  The guys talked some NFL with Andrew Luck getting shoulder surgery, and Adrian Peterson talking about what team he would play for if he wasn’t on the Vikings. Finally, the guys finished the hour talking about the Baseball Hall of Fame and their thoughts on the voting.   All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Listen to hour two here:

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys spend some more time talking about the baseball Hall of Fame, they also questioned Jerry Rice’s decision to appear in Popeye’s Chicken commercials, and how it makes him look. Next, the guys talked Kings and what their season will be like without Rudy Gay.  Finally, the guys end the hour talking about the 49ers GM search, and if their options are running out.

Listen to hour three heere:

Comments

