One day too late; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 1/19

Hour 1

On the Thursday edition of The Grant Napear Show, Jason Ross fills in for Grant as he travels with the team for the long road trip. Listen as Doug and Jason break down all the latest around Rudy Gay and his ruptured Achilles.

Listen to hour one here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hour-132.mp3

Hour 2

Garrett Temple joined Jason and Doug for his weekly show brought to you by Wing Stop. Hear Garrett speak about how the team reacted to Rudy Gay’s injury and how they are rallying around Rudy at the moment. Plus, the NBA All Star starters are announced in the NBA, hear the fellas give their opinion on who was snubbed from starting in the game.

Listen to hour two here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hour-233.mp3

Hour 3

In hour three Jason and Doug speak to Eric Adelson of Yahoo sports about the conference championship games this weekend, the latest news around Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers head coaching position and how close we are to seeing the Las Vegas Raiders. All that and more on the Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

Listen to hour three here: https://cbssacramento.files.wordpress.com/2017/01/hour-333.mp3

Hour 4

In hour four of the show, Myranda Cozad a rookie Monster Truck driver who is in town for the Monster Jam at the new Golden 1 Center joins the show and speaks about how her rookie season is fairing. Plus, more thought and opinion falls in from listeners on the Rudy Gay injury news, all that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie, heard daily 3-7 PM only on Sports 1140 KHTK.