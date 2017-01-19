WEATHER: Forecast | Creek & river levels | Sandbag locations | Weather app | Traffic

One day too late; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 1/19

January 19, 2017 6:51 PM
Filed Under: Garrett Temple, Las Vegas, NBA All-Star, Oakland Raiders, Rudy Gay, Russell Westbrook, Sacramento Kings

Hour 1 

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

On the Thursday edition of The Grant Napear Show, Jason Ross fills in for Grant as he travels with the team for the long road trip. Listen as Doug and Jason break down all the latest around Rudy Gay and his ruptured Achilles.

 

 

Listen to hour one here:

 

 

 

Hour 2

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

(Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Garrett Temple joined Jason and Doug for his weekly show brought to you by Wing Stop. Hear Garrett speak about how the team reacted to Rudy Gay’s injury and how they are rallying around Rudy at the moment. Plus, the NBA All Star starters are announced in the NBA, hear the fellas give their opinion on who was snubbed from starting in the game.

Listen to hour two here: 

Hour 3

Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady

(Photo Credit: Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

In hour three Jason and Doug speak to Eric Adelson of Yahoo sports about the conference championship games this weekend, the latest news around Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers head coaching position and how close we are to seeing the Las Vegas Raiders. All that and more on the Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie.

 

Listen to hour three here:

Hour 4

(Credit: Rocky Widner/Getty Images)

(Credit: Rocky Widner/Getty Images)

In hour four of the show, Myranda Cozad a rookie Monster Truck driver who is in town for the Monster Jam at the new Golden 1 Center joins the show and speaks about how her rookie season is fairing. Plus, more thought and opinion falls in from listeners on the Rudy Gay injury news, all that and more on The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie, heard daily 3-7 PM only on Sports 1140 KHTK.

Listen to hour four here:

More from Grant Napear
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia